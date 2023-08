SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is responding to a shooting in the Jenkins-Pinecroft neighborhood.

Image of the crime scene on Candlestick Lane by KTAL staff.

Emergency personnel received at least one report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick Lane just before 9 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 8.

KTAL NBC 6 News’ Myriam Samake is on the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.