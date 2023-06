SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released security footage of a burglary in hopes to get information on the suspects.

According to police, officers were contacted last Thursday in reference to a burglary in the 1200 block of Marshall Street around 7:00 a.m.

Investigators determined that multiple suspects entered a business at the location and stole multiple items.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.