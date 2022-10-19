SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Chief of Police shared the latest crime statistics and progress in crime reduction at a press release Wednesday.

“Our administration remains 100% committed to fighting crime in the city,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Crime is down in Shreveport in 2022 compared to 2021. According to the third quarterly statistics, homicides, shots fired, and total violent crimes are down from January to September.

“We have 39 reported homicides for this quarter. Last year this time, we had 68 reported homicides, so that is a 43% reduction,” said police Chief Wayne Smith. “Shootings last year this time, for the time period we had 366. This year, 2022, the same time period, we had 193 for a 173 difference which is a 40% reduction in our shootings.”

Total crimes are down 22% compared to 2021.

Mayor Perkins says our citizens have a huge role in crime reduction, so if you see something, say something. Both Perkins and Smith believe the proof of progress is in the numbers.

“Public safety is our number one priority, and we are going continue to push back on violent crime in this community,” said Perkins.

“I believe that we are making progress toward a safer Shreveport, and I thank all our community partners for helping in that effort,” said Smith. “I’m encouraging everyone, no matter where you are or what it is that you’re doing, please continue to do that and do more so we can continue to make Shreveport the safest community that we can be,” said Smith.