SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL/KMSS crews report there were 4 shootings within the span of 1 hour.

KTAL/KMSS crews report police are on the scene of a shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood on Tuesday night. Officers and EMS responded to the emergency on Mandelane St. around 8:25 p.m. Officials have not yet released if anyone was wounded in the shooting.

Around 9:15 p.m., the second call came in for a shooting on Wall St., which is located near the Greenwood Cemetary.

The third call came in around 9:17 p.m. to the 2100 block of Francais Dr. near Shartel Dr. Officers on the scene are speaking with the family. Officers at the scene say a possible domestic dispute became physical. Officials say one man is in critical condition, but his wound is not necessarily life-threatening.

Shooting on Patzman Oct. 11 (Source: KTAL/KMSS crews)

Shooting on Francais Dr. Oct. 11 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shooting Oct. 11 on Mandelane St. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The fourth happened on Patzman St. in the Allendale neighborhood around 9:40 p.m. Officials say one person was lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound when officers arrived. The young man, in his 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with what authorities say are life-threatening wounds.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.