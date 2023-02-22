SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department says local residents came to the rescue when an officer was attacked Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call over loitering/trespassing at the Cickle K on the 800 block of Olive St. around 12:30 p.m. Authorities say when the female officer approached the suspect he punched her. He reportedly continued the attack, punching her multiple times in the face, before some nearby good samaritans rushed to help.

When other officers arrived on the scene, they took the suspect into custody. The suspect’s identity and pending charges have not yet been released.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.