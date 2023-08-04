All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Officer Treona McCarter was arrested Friday on multiple drug offenses.

She is facing charges of:

Manufacture and distribution of schedule I narcotics

Two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Three counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17

McCarter was also arrested in April 2020 in connection to the death of Tommie McGlothen, who died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle after a struggle with officers. Officers Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare, were charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide in his death.

Shreveport police officers Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare, outside the Caddo Parish courthouse (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Caddo District Court Judge Chris Victory granted the motions to acquit all four officers on June 17, 2022.

Although she is currently employed with the Shreveport Police Department, officials say Officer McCarter is on administrative leave.

Officers booked McCarter into the Caddo Correctional Center Friday. Her total bond is set at $127,500.