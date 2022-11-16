Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a suspect they say was caught on camera performing lewd acts inside of Shreveport businesses.

Gradlin Davenport is wanted for lewd behavior (Source: Shreveport Police Department

Police say 30-year-old Gradlin Davenport entered a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue on June 18 and was captured on security footage performing obscene acts inside the business in plain public view.

Store employees contacted Shreveport police on June 20 to report the incident and provided security footage to police.

Through their investigation, SPD found that Davenport was the suspect in a similar incident on October 27.

The second incident happened in the 3100 block of North Market Street. On that day, Davenport is said to have entered the business and exposed his genitals in a “sexually gratifying manner.”

Detectives issued two warrants for Davenport’s arrest for obscenity.

Anyone with information about where Davenport is should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Submit tips anonymously by contacting Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.