SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man who is wanted on multiple charges after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend severely and knocked out several of her teeth.

Police say 42-year-old Shamichael Sabbath is wanted for one count of aggravated burglary, one count of battery of a dating partner with serious bodily injury, and one count of battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.

Those charges stem from an investigation that began early Sunday afternoon, when detectives with SPD’s Domestic Violence Unit (DVU) were called to the scene on the 9000 block of Kingston Road and arrived to find the victim suffering severe facial injuries, including dislodged teeth and cuts to the face and mouth.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this case can contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3 or provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.