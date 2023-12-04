Disclaimer: Suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man accused of intentionally crashing a vehicle into a Shreveport home Friday.

Malcom Simmons (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to authorities, 19-year-old Malcom Simmons drove into a home on the 7200 block of Marseille Drive around 8:55 a.m. Simmons reportedly fled on foot, but officers caught him after a chase.

Investigators determined he intentionally targeted the home of the victim.

Simmons faces charges of felony hit and run, one count of aggravated criminal property damage, one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and numerous traffic offenses.

Police said there were no injuries reported in the crash.