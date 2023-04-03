All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is facing narcotics and hit-and-run charges after police say he fled during a traffic stop.

Around 8:55 p.m. Sunday officers say they attempted to stop a white GMC Yukon for traffic violations at Hearne Ave. and Hollywood Ave. They say the driver, Eric Coleman, refused to stop and eventually crashed into two parked vehicles.

Coleman reportedly ran on foot but was taken into custody shortly after. Officers say no injuries were reported.

He is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, two counts of hit-and-run, one count of possession of a schedule I narcotic, and multiple traffic offenses.