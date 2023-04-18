SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released more details and are looking for a suspect in the Missouri Ave. homicide from last Friday.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Missouri Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot while traveling on a bike. The suspect in this case fired numerous shots at the victims before fleeing the scene on foot.

Investigators are asking for witnesses that observed the black male suspect fleeing the scene to come forward.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.