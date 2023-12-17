SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested the owner of Sand Bar, Notini’s and Phoenix 2.0 after he allegedly threatened to kill someone with a gun.

According to officials, Timothy Huck and the victim were in an argument about payment Saturday. Police said Huck pulled out a gun in front of multiple witnesses.

He allegedly pointed the gun in the victim’s face and threatened to kill him.

Officers arrested Huck and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. His bond has not yet been set.