Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Enzo, a K9 assigned to the Shreveport Police Department, helped apprehend a woman who used a false name and ran from police during a traffic stop on Apr. 21.

Members of the Shreveport Police Community Response Unit were conducting a traffic stop in the 200 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway around 10:30 p.m. when a female allegedly gave officers a false name and fled on foot. Police said they chased the woman into the woods, where she was found by K9 Enzo.

Enzo found Bridgette Wood, 39, hiding in a wooded area near the Red River.

Wood was transported to a local area hospital, where she received medical care for minor injuries. She was also arrested and charged with one count of simple escape, and one count of resisting. SPD also discovered Wood had an outstanding warrant for possession of Schedule two narcotics.