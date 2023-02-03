Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for a suspect in the rape of a juvenile.

Shawn Betters (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police say Shawn Betters is wanted for one count of first-degree rape.

Betters is suspected of sexually assaulted on a Juvenile. First-degree includes sexual acts done without consent if the victim tries to resist, is prevented from resisting, or is under the age of 13. It also includes cases in which there are two or more offenders.

If convicted, Betters will face up to life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Anyone with information on Betters’ whereabouts can contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their P3Tips app.