This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport Saturday night.

According to online dispatch Caddo 911, there were as many as 18 units from the Shreveport Police Department responding to a shooting at 9:10 p.m. on W 70th Street and Jewella.

Police say there was a shootout between two vehicles that sent two people to the hospital. Both vehicles involved in the shootout are at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

KTAL has a crew on the scene and will provide updates.