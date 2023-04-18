Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a wanted suspect in connection to the local bank robbery Monday.

According to police, 53-year-old Robert Garner is wanted on one count of 1st degree robbery.

Police say Garner allegedly entered Red River Bank in the 600 block of Market Street Monday morning and produced a suspected weapon while demanding money.

He then allegedly fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

If anyone ahs information as to Garners whereabouts, they are asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300.

Those wishing to submit information anonymously should contact Caddo Crime Stoppers through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.