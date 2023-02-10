Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help find a man wanted for domestic abuse and violating a protective order.

According to police, they are looking for 30-year-old Roderick McKnight concerning ongoing reports of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Street that officers responded to on January 23.

Police determined that the victim had a restraining order placed on McKnight.

McKnight is wanted for two counts of violation of a protective order, two counts of simple damage to property, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Anyone with information about McKnight’s whereabouts should contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or through P3Tips.