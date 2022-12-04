SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded a child in the Werner Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police received an emergency call to the 5600 block of Hearne Ave. just before 3:50 p.m.

Shooting in Werner Park (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shooting on Hearne Ave. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the child and another 12-year-old were playing with a gun. The other child took off before officers arrived.

Another shooting took place across the street on Oct. 3 when Antonio Washington Jr. was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Domino’s restaurant.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.