SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are in the Lakeshore neighborhood and are involved in a standoff with a suspect who refused to come out when police arrived to serve an arrest warrant.

Officers arrived in the 3700 block of W. College Street to serve felony arrest warrants to an unnamed suspect. The suspect then barricaded themselves inside the house and is possibly armed.

Shreveport SWAT, Bossier City Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to assist officers with equipment after the suspect refused to come out. A negotiator on the scene has been in contact with the suspect, who is believed to be female.

SPD acknowledged that the police presence in the area is heavy but said they are taking an abundance of caution to ensure that citizens in the area are safe and contain the situation.

Police are not allowing traffic to pass in the 3700 block of W. College Street. SPD asks residents or parents who pick up students to use Lakeshore Drive or Jewella Avenue.

Jewella and College Standoff w SPD (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) Standoff SPD Jewella and College – Lakeview (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) First responder vehicle SPD Swat Standoff (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) SPD Swat Standoff Jewell and College (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“The end goal for us is for this to end peacefully. So we’re gonna take as long as we need to ensure the safety of our citizens and our officers,” Corporal Christopher Bordelon, SPD Public Information Officer, said.

This is an ongoing investigation. KTAL News will provide updates as police provide them.