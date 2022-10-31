SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person who pried open and broke into mailboxes in Shreve City.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road about an unknown male who was seen on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes and prying others open.

SPD is now releasing that footage to the public in hopes that someone will come forward to identify him.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case, should contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.