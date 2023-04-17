SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a suspected bank robber.

According to police, the suspect entered Red River Bank in the 600 block of Market Street Monday morning and produced a suspected weapon while demanding money.

The suspect then fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male in a green shirt that may have a noticeable left eye deformity.

If anybody is able to identify the suspect, they are asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers.