Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested an attempted murder suspect Wednesday for a 2022 shooting that left a women with critical injuries.

According to police, officers responded last August to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred.

Responding officers located a female suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital.

Investigators collected evidence and canvassed the neighborhood searching for witnesses and video.

A suspect was identified as 32-year-old LaDerrick Randle.

Police say Randale shot the woman multiple times during a domestic dispute.

Investigators were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest for one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Randle was taken into custody on April 19 for his outstanding warrant with the assistance of the US Marshal Task Force.