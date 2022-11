SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is facing charges for the third-degree rape of a victim taken to a local hospital.

Police arrested Brian Whittington on Nov. 4th after an investigation by the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit.

He faces third-degree rape charges. Third-degree rape occurs when the victim cannot consent, understand or resist, either due to intoxication or mental state.

If convicted, Whittington could face a maximum of 25 years.