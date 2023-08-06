SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a suspect in Friday’s fatal shooting is now in custody.

Around 9:30 p.m., the suspect allegedly shot 20-year-old Breanna Hall while she was driving through the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and San Jacinto Avenue. Officials said Hall suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders took her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Steven D. Davis (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

During the investigation, police interviewed witnesses and recovered video of the shooting. As the investigation continued, more witnesses came forward throughout the night providing tips and information.

Investigators determined that Steven D. Davis is the shooting suspect.

Authorities say Davis turned himself in to patrol officers. He was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for interviews and then booked into the Shreveport City Jail. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

The investigation is ongoing.