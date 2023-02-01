SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, Shreveport police officers arrested a man they say attempted to murder a family member of a Sugar Lane shooting victim.

Marquez Wilson reportedly drove past the residence on the 1700 block of Nash St. and shot at the victim and their family members. The victim is a family member of one of the victims attacked on Jan. 22.

Violent crimes and crime scene units determined Wilson was responsible for Tuesday’s shooting. Officers arrested him and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail. He is charged with attempted 1st-degree murder.

The SPD asks that anyone with information related to this case call 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or through their P3Tips app.