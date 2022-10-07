Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are seeking tips from the public to help them locate four men wanted for domestic violence offenses.

Shreveport police on Friday identified four men that are accused of a variety of domestic violence offenses.

Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted for domestic battery committed by burning, three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Darron Jack, 53, is wanted for domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

Rondicious Davis, 27 wanted by SPD for domestic battery (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Darron Jack, 53 wanted by SPD for domestic battery (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Nathan Pierce, 47 wanted for domestic battery (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lavario S. Lane, 30 wanted for domestic battery (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rondicious Davis, 27, is wanted for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery and two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Lavario S. Lane, 30, is wanted for domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim and domestic abuse battery second offense.

National Domestic Violence Awareness Month was first recognized in 1989. Since then, victims’ advocates and survivors of domestic violence have used the month of October to acknowledge domestic abuse.

Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime.

Anyone with information that could help locate these men should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to provide an anonymous tip contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.