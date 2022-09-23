SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department announced that two officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting in late August.

SPD said in a release Friday that the two officers involved in the August 25 shooting were placed on leave after an investigation of the events in the 600 block of Kings Highway in Shreveport just before 8:30 p.m. when the officers answered a call for a disorderly person.

Bradley Schneider, 58, was arrested after he was armed with a machete and was attempting to die by suicide via cop. When officers arrived, they were unsuccessful in attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill discharged their weapons, striking Schneider multiple times in the leg. The officers provided aid to Schneider, and he was taken to the hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Gwin and Gill are currently on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, as is the protocol for officers involved in a shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.