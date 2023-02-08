SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department works to combat Human Trafficking in our area. A recent operation led to multiple arrests connected to prostitution.
SPD conducted the operation on February 3, and 11 people were arrested.
Below is the list of offenders arrested:
1. Gregory Chatman (12/17/67)/ Soliciting Prostitution
2. Richard Williams (413/74) / Soliciting Prostitution
3. Devon Persley (3/9/97) / Soliciting Prostitution
4. Dangelo Hill (12/30/86) /Soliciting Prostitution
5. Saterrance Sloan (1/8/84) /Soliciting Prostitution
6. Valle Young (3/10/68)/Soliciting Prostitution
7. Brandon Atkins (12/7/84) /Soliciting Prostitution
8. Aleya Cooper (3/11/87)/ Prostitution, Possession Marijuana -Possession Sch IV
9. Keandrea Johnson (1/3/95)/Prostitution
10. Jada Mobley (8/5/98)/Prostitution
11. Trazhan Prox (3/16/95)/Prostitution
Anyone who suspects human trafficking of someone you know should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300.