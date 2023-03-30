SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives have arrested a 19-year-old Southwood student for threatening to kill a coach and bringing a gun to the school.

Detectives say the incident started in the school’s gym when Caleb Steven Morris, 19, and his coach got into a verbal altercation after Morris was asked to not vape.

Morris then allegedly told the coach that “I am going to kill you,” as he left the gym. The teacher is said to have radioed the SRO about the incident.

Caddo Sheriff’s SRO Calvin Williams spotted the student in the parking lot trying to reenter the school, stopped and searched him, and found a fully loaded Glock pistol in his backpack.

Morris was arrested and brought to the Caddo parish Detectives Office for questioning.

Detectives say during their investigation, Morris admitted to threatening to kill the coach.

Morris was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with one count of Terrorizing, one count of Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon in a Gun Free Zone.

“I am extremely proud of the quick and decisive action Deputy Williams took,” said Sheriff Prator. “I truly believe that he saved both faculty and possibly students from death or serious bodily harm today.”

Caddo Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation into this incident. No bond has been set in this case.

Caddo Parish Schools issued this statement on the incident:

“Caddo Parish Public Schools works in close partnership with area law enforcement agencies to develop proactive strategies to protect students and staff. We are grateful for the quick actions of the teacher and School Resource Officer at Southwood High School. We will continue working alongside the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to ensure that we always provide a safe learning environment for our students.”