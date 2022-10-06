SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport is offering a reward for information that leads to determining the cause of a fire that damaged the clubhouse in September.

When firefighters responded to the emergency call on Sept. 13, they found the clubhouse’s lower level filled with smoke. The fire started in the basement storage room where buffet tables and chairs are stored.

Staff safely evacuated everyone in the building and no one was injured.

In a Facebook post, the country club said other areas of the clubhouse suffered smoke and water damage. Investigators sent a chemical analysis of the debris to determine the cause of the fire.

The Board of Directors authorized a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to determining what caused the fire. A separate cash reward is available for information that helps identify the person(s) involved in starting it.

The Southern Trace board says the rewards are privately funded and will not come from club funds.