EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation.
According to Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests during a three-month state-wide narcotics investigation.
During the arrests, authorities seized:
- 79 grams of powder cocaine
- 2,610.4 grams of marijuana
- 1,011 grams of methamphetamine
- 218.8 grams of crack cocaine
- 829 assorted pills
- 52 firearms
- $28,342.65 in cash.
Authorities confirmed that the operation began the arrests when the El Dorado Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug bust on Jan. 3, 2023, where six suspects were arrested on drug charges.