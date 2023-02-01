EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation.

According to Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests during a three-month state-wide narcotics investigation.

During the arrests, authorities seized:

79 grams of powder cocaine

2,610.4 grams of marijuana

1,011 grams of methamphetamine

218.8 grams of crack cocaine

829 assorted pills

52 firearms

$28,342.65 in cash.

Authorities confirmed that the operation began the arrests when the El Dorado Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug bust on Jan. 3, 2023, where six suspects were arrested on drug charges.