SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a woman they believe is responsible for a shooting Sunday night.

Police say they responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a female with a handgun. Investigators determined that she removed the firearm from the victim’s home. The suspect shot at the victim as the victim exited the home.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jauilan Adams and charged her with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of illegal weapon use.

No one was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.