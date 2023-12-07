SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport was shot through the window while sleeping early Thursday morning.

Shreveport police officers arrived at the home on the 6600 block of Canal Blvd. to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Police said she was asleep in a bedroom when someone fired multiple shots at her through the window.

EMS took the woman to the hospital for treatment of what officials believe to be non-life-threatening wounds. She was not able to provide officers with a description of the shooter.

Investigators found shell casings outside of the window. The shooter reportedly ran on foot, and police have not yet made an arrest in connection to the attack.

Anybody with information on who the suspect may be can contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.