SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The woman convicted earlier this month of throwing her sons into Cross Lake was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Ureka Black, 34, threw her sons into Cross Lake two years ago, killing her 10-month-old Joshua and injuring her then 5-year-old son Elijah, on September 24, 2021.

Black received a life sentence for the death of the infant child and 50 years successive to the life sentence for the attack on the older son.

She served as her own advocate in the trial when she was convicted in Caddo District Court earlier this month.