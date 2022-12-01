SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Angella Rochell Marshall was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Marshall was convicted of vehicular homicide on Oct. 25 in Caddo District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom.

Marshall caused a three-vehicle crash while she was intoxicated while driving on West College Street and Jewella Avenue and killed 64-year-old Gretna poet and youth counselor Lenard Pierce. The victim was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene. Marshall posted a .184 blood alcohol level after the wreck.

Judge Victory’s sentence mandated that she serve five of the 15 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Members of the victim’s family were present from New Orleans for the sentencing.