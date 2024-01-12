SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman pleaded guilty to a scheme that enabled her to collect more than $60,000 in false Medicaid claims.

Federal prosecutors said 34-year-old Chassidy Bell was a Mental Health Specialist at Community Health Care Solutions LLC (Community Health), a licensed mental health rehabilitation provider in Caddo Parish, alleged to provide Crisis Intervention Services.

Those services are required to be face-to-face and are authorized up to 66 hours per crisis episode but cannot exceed 14 days. Information presented by federal prosecutors showed that between 2017 to 2020 Community Health devised a scheme to defraud Medicaid for services not rendered.

In 2019, while still employed at Community Health, Bell created false progress notes for individuals who resided in the Shreveport area. In those notes, Bell indicated specific behaviors by the individual and that she modeled crisis scenarios and provided the patient with feedback. Truthfully, there was no patient.

Instead the individual was an identity assigned to a Medicaid card for a fictitious individual that law enforcement provided to an associate of Community Health in exchange for payment.

Bell created the fictitious notes saying she provided the crisis interventions, and Community Health billed Medicaid for services they did not render.

According to prosecutors, Bell did this with other individuals, claiming to provide crisis interventions and inflating her hours in order to maximize billing. Her scheme is believed to have led to $63,441.32 in fraudulent Medicaid payments to Community Health.

When she returns to court for sentencing on April 24, 2024, she faces a federal prison sentence not exceeding 25 years, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.