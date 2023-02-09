SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.

Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.

Bell was employed by a home care service and paid for personal bills such as utilities and personal car insurance, with the business account between March and October of 2020. In October of 2020, the business account was used to completely pay off her student loans, more than $25,000, in a single day. The total loss was $83,985.

Bell will return to Judge Hathaway’s court on Feb. 28 for sentencing and faces up to 20 years in prison at hard labor and/or a fine of up to $50,000.