A stabbing inside this home in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive sent a critically-injured woman to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital late Saturday morning.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a late morning stabbing in southwest Shreveport.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police took a male suspect into custody at the scene. He will be transported to Shreveport Police Station to be interviewed.