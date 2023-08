SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the woman was driving south on Hearne Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when a suspect shot her. A gold vehicle reportedly pulled up to her near the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Sunnybrook Street and fired at her, striking her multiple times.

First responders took her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with what they say are life-threatening wounds.