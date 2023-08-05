SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said the woman was shot around 9:30 p.m. as she was driving south through the 1900 block of San Jacinto Avenue. Officials said she was following her brother, who was driving a minibike when a suspect in a Burgandy Tahoe pulled up to them and fired at her.

Woman killed in drive-by shooting on San Jacinto Avenue in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where she died of her wounds. Her brother was not injured.

The SPD is investigating the shooting and does not yet have a suspect.

Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318)673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through their P3Tips app.