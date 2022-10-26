SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving.

A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.

Lenard Pierce, a poet and youth counselor from Gretna, was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene. Marshall had a blood alcohol level of .184 after the crash.

She faces up to 30 years in prison when she returns for sentencing on Nov. 28.