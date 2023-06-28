SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman wanted in connection to a 2022 stabbing was arrested Wednesday.

According to a media release, Shreveport police arrested 22-year-old Chatika Arnold for outstanding warrants for domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Police say Arnold was reportedly involved in a domestic incident on September 20, 2022, where a male victim reported that Arnold grabbed a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the presence of a small child. The victim suffered significant injuries in the incident.

SPD says a warrant was issued days after the incident and Arnold was outstanding until Tuesday.

Arnold is in custody at Caddo Correctional Center. Her bond is set at $200,000.