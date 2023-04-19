Ebony Hughes was arrested after shooting at a victim from her vehicle in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was arrested for shooting from a vehicle at a male in another vehicle on Monday.

According to a media release, the Shreveport Police Department responded to reports of a woman shooting from a vehicle at a male in another vehicle on Shreveport Barksdale Blvd at 11:45 p.m.

Police say the victim continued driving to Bossier City and was contacted by Bossier City Police.

SPD made contact with 41-year-old Ebony Hughes, and she was arrested on one count of aggravated assault, aggravated domestic abuse assault, and aggravated property damage.