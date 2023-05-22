Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly hitting a man with her car during a domestic dispute.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded Sunday to a call of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 3900 block of Sumner Street around 4:15 p.m.

After investigating, responding officers found that a female had reportedly struck a male with a vehicle intentionally. It was determined by police that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police arrested 68-year-old Mary Murphy on one count of aggravated battery.

The victim was reportedly uninjured.