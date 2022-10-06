SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fire that damaged a home near Bilberry Park in Shreveport‘s Queensborough neighborhood Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home around 8:41 a.m. on West Laurel Street and arrived four minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames coming out of the single-family wood frame house. The two people who were inside at the time of the fire, but both were able to get out safely and on their own.

The fire department says firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, and their investigation of the scene led to the arrest of one of the people that was inside the home when the fire broke out.

Her name has not been released, but authorities say she is charged with aggravated arson.

Police and Fire investigators on scene of Laurel Street fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) W Laurel Street home burned (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) Fire on W Laurel Street (Source: KTAL/KMSS) SPD, SFD on W Laurel Street (Source:KTAL/KMSS Staff) Street sign W Laurel fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) Front of burned home on W Laurel (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SFD said no firefighters or citizens were injured.