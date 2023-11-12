SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 18-year-old found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting at Sunnybrook St. and West Canal Blvd. early Wednesday. When officers arrived around 6:45 a.m., they found Jason Smith suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders took Smith to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment. Smith died on Friday, Nov. 10. An autopsy has been ordered.

The case is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

His death marks the 72nd homicide in Caddo Parish and the 67th in Shreveport this year.