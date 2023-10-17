All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department said two suspects in a shooting last week are now in custody.

Around 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 9, first responders responded to a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Alma St. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders took him to a local area hospital with what are reported to be life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined Jeshaiah Rambo and Deontae Horton as suspects in the case. Officers arrested them on Oct. 13. Both are facing one charge of attempted first-degree murder each.

Officials said the victim is expected to recover.