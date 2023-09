SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a Shreveport convenience store Monday afternoon.

According to police, a man and a woman were shot outside of the Quick Pack Grocery store on the corner of David Raines Road and Martin L. King Drive.

No information has been released on the conditions of the victims.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.