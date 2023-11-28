SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen convicted of a deadly shooting spree near the Tinseltown theater in 2021 has been sentenced.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, 18-year-old Ja’shun Smith, aged 15 at the time, was driving a grey Kia Optima that had just left Tinseltown after a shooting in the theater parking lot.

He headed to the Circle K at the corner of Youree Drive and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, where he stopped his car and waited for a white Honda Accord to arrive at the intersection.

When the Accord stopped at the intersection, Smith exited the driver’s seat of the Optima, which was owned by his girlfriend, and began firing a rifle at the intersection.

Other occupants of the Optima, who are awaiting trial for their part in the shootings, also fired shots into the intersection.

13-year-old Kelvontae Daigre was in the back seat of the Accord; he was struck in the back and killed.

The driver of that car also was injured.

Three other cars in the intersection, with a total of seven people inside them, were shot up, with one other passenger being struck by a bullet.

Diagonally across the intersection, WK Pierremont Medical Center was also damaged by the gunfire.

Shreveport Police collected 50 spent shell casings from the Circle K parking lot.

On Tuesday, Smith received a mandatory life term in prison, with the possibility of parole, for the slaying of 13-year-old Kelvontae Daigre.

The other guilty verdicts were for eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated criminal property damage.

For these crimes, Smith was sentenced to 30 years at hard labor, with the possibility of parole, for each of the eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and to 15 years at hard labor for the four aggravated property damage convictions.