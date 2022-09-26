SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport teenagers accused of attempted murder will be tried as adults, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney.

Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, are charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection to an armed robbery on Aug. 30. Officials say the teens fired at a victim during the robbery at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. in north Shreveport.

The teens can be tried as adults under Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305. Provisions of the code allow a District Attorney to have jurisdiction over certain offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.

Judge Hathaway signed orders Monday to transfer the teens to the Caddo Correctional Center during their trial.

Two more juveniles were charged as accomplices in the robbery, but officials say they did not fire weapons. One pleaded guilty to three counts of simple burglary on Monday. Judge Howell sentenced them to 18 months, suspended, with two years of active supervised probation. The other juvenile is scheduled to appear in court in October.